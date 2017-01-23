Sitting at the lunch counter with Mase I twirled a straw wrapper between my fingertips and tried not to meet his eyes. “So, I, uh, so I… I relapsed.” He was the first I told in person. The weight of it on my shoulders was released, then quickly replaced as tears came to my eyes and shame moved in. It’d been 36 hours since I sat in an old friend’s apartment with a bottle of bourbon, but I was still having trouble believing it happened.
He didn’t ask me why. He knew why I drank after over three years of sobriety. The only reason anyone ever relapses, I couldn’t find a reason why it mattered if I stayed sober anymore. I couldn’t find it and I didn’t go looking. I didn’t make phone calls. I didn’t go to a meeting. I just gave up and I drank. Another split-second decision that I’d have to pay for.
I didn’t keep drinking. I went to a meeting as soon as I could. I earned my 24 hour chip and then sat in my car sobbing. Not for the things I’d lost, but for the things I am. For the places I keep coming back to. For the selfish, self-serving, and stupid things I find myself doing over and over again. For my carelessness. For my apathy. For my lack of patience. For my passion and stubbornness. For my hurtfulness. For how pointless and hopeless this all feels. For all the things sorrys and sobbing won’t change.
Yet I continue forward. Despite my current inability to see why. Though I feel I don’t deserve it and it doesn’t matter anyway. I climb back up and I put one foot in front of the other and I go looking.
Go looking for something–for anything–that makes this feel a little more manageable. That reminds me I am someone worthy of love and compassion and forgiveness. Which proves I can change and grow. Something that will tell me it doesn’t always come back to this. That I can keep looking. That I will find the reasons and learn to keep them close.
I’m a recovering addict too. You did not lose the period of sobriety you had accumulated. Your slip does not invalidate it, does not cancel it. It is still real. You restarted your counter, but you still achieved that period of sobriety one day at a time by the grace of the god of your understanding. It’s yours to keep. Be well!!
It has been said that the most dangerous moment for an addict is when he or she thinks tey have won the battle. I think that second and third place, in unknown order, must be the one in which they think either that they cannot ever win, or that it doesn’t matter. I’m sorry that you got caught in one of those traps, and glad you got back out of it. You did not allow the shame you felt to keep you in the trap. One of the wisest men I ever knew said, when he was celebrating his 36th AA birthday, “I still do it one day at a time.” Perhaps, as much as the count of days, weeks, months, or years may be something to celebrate, what really counts is each sober day. You will find reason for today. Tomorrow may provide a different one. That reminds me of a story:
“Alice carefully released the brush, and did her best to get the hair into order. ‘Come, you look rather better now!’ she said, after altering most of the pins. ‘But really you should have a lady’s maid!’
‘I’m sure I’ll take you with pleasure!’ the Queen said. ‘Twopence a week, and jam every other day.’
Alice couldn’t help laughing, as she said, ‘I don’t want you to hire me—and I don’t care for jam.’
‘It’s very good jam,’ said the Queen.
‘Well, I don’t want any to-day, at any rate.’
‘You couldn’t have it if you did want it,’ the Queen said. ‘The rule is, jam to-morrow and jam yesterday—but never jam to-day.’
‘It must come sometimes to “jam to-day,”’ Alice objected.
‘No, it can’t,’ said the Queen. ‘It’s jam every other day: to-day isn’t any other day, you know.’ ”
Today really isn’t any other day.
Yes, today is the day! Todays the day! Carpe Diem, seize the day. We get but one. Look after today, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour for today will look after tomorrow. Never surrender!
Addiction is a constant battle. Thank you for sharing your story and thank you for not giving up!! It is inspiring!! X
Not being experienced in this myself it is hard (impossible) to understand, but my immediate response is how hard sobriety is as a lifestyle. A formerly obese person learns to eat in moderation, exercise and so on, but they do not stop eating. I’m not saying that relapse is not a big deal, but what an incredibly difficult benchmark sobriety is. I feel like it’s asking so much of people, and to read about your sense of (shame? anger? grief?) disappointment in that one moment makes me feel that what you are doing is so unbelievably difficult. Your achievement was 3 years sober. That’s remarkable. Your mistake was a few hours of drinking, but you know it was wrong. How much is that mistake going to harm your pride and sense of worth?
I hope this isn’t insensitive, but your story tells of a person who needs to be reminded that thy have the right to be proud of themselves.
Your heartfelt writing is incredible. You have a gift:)
Your resolve is inspirational to me. One foot in front of the other –
